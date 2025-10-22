"I must've quit AEW 8 times"- Popular star makes shocking revelation ahead of Dynamite

Recently, a top AEW star talked about his career in professional wrestling. He addressed various matters in his life ahead of tonight's Dynamite, where he claimed that he must have quit All Elite Wrestling about 8 times by now.

The abovementioned top star is none other than Eddie Kingston. The Mad King recently made his return to the ring after a hiatus of more than a year. He was recovering from a leg injury that kept him on the shelf. Kingston revealed that during his difficult comeback period, AEW President Tony Khan supported him with financial help.

Speaking on Close Up w/ Renee Paquette, Kingston called himself a flawed person. He openly accepted that he makes mistakes almost every day, and he must have quit All Elite Wrestling by now due to his mental problems. With a confident tone, the former Continental Champion described himself as someone deeply passionate about wrestling.

“I’m flawed. I make mistakes every day. I must've quit AEW 8 times when I was out because of my own mental stuff. I’m not a good employee. I’m a pain in the ass because I’m passionate about it.” [H/T: @DrainBamager/X]

Check out the full interview below:

AEW's Eddie Kingston reveals why he no longer uses X/Twitter

Eddie Kingston has been pretty inactive on his social media. The former Continental Champion recently revealed why he is away from social media, especially X/Twitter.

In the same discussion on Close Up w/ Renee Paquette, Kingston said that he does not use X after he saw a person with an egg profile picture trolling Riho. The Mad King added that he feels that the platform is repellent, and it's rotten.

Yeah, I don't have Twitter/X no more. It's disgusting as a f***ing cesspool. The minute I saw someone write something about Riho, and they had the egg gimmick and not even their face, and they said some real nasty disgusting sh*t, I was like I'm done with this. It's rotten.

While Kingston posts something once in a while on his Instagram, he has no account on X. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 43-year-old star from here on in All Elite Wrestling.

