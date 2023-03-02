"I haven't necessarily heard anything back" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion reached out to AEW for possible return

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has reached out to AEW for a possible return to the ring after being on a hiatus since the beginning of the year.

Dax Harwood recently stated that FTR (Harwood and Cash Wheeler) informed Tony Khan that they would work until their contracts expire in April 2023. He also speculated on whether the promotion was ignoring the tandem, citing their absence from a recent Twitter post about the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

During the latest episode of the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood discussed the rise and fall of The Pinnacle in AEW. Koon, who was interviewing Harwood, asked him if his tweet about being ignored was part of a work or not. Harwood replied:

“No, absolutely not. No way. I was legitimately a crybaby. I screen-shotted every award that they had posted. I had a feeling we weren’t going to get mentioned because, like I said, we have reached out and said, ‘Hey, we will come back and work until our contracts are up.' We’re okay with it. We took a couple months off to let our bodies heal to think about what we wanted to do."

Furthermore, Harwood stated that he had not received any response from the AEW management and that he believed that the promotion was unhappy with them.

"So we've made it known that we will gladly come back, at the very least, until our contracts are up, or until we can come to some middle ground or not and leave, but I haven’t necessarily heard anything back. I had a feeling they were not very happy with us,” [H/T - Wrestlingnews]

Dax Harwood seemingly takes a dig at AEW as the company ignores them

Dax Harwood from FTR has raised concerns about being ignored by AEW. Harwood has become a significant player in the tag team wrestling scene, winning multiple titles alongside his partner Cash Wheeler in 2022.

In a recent tweet, Harwood drew attention to the company's official Twitter handle, which showcased several Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards, pointing out that FTR wasn't mentioned.

"Tell me April’s around the corner without telling me April’s around the corner," Harwood tweeted.

The tweet has fueled speculation that the company may not have plans for the tag team, whose contracts expire in April.

Do you think FTR will return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes