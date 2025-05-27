"I don't plan on retiring," says WWE legend amid serious health issues

A top WWE legend has been shaping the professional wrestling business with his contributions for years. Even amidst battling major health issues, he still has plans to continue in the industry.

The legend from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, who is currently signed with AEW, is Jim Ross. The WWE Hall of Famer has been dealing with health concerns since last year, but came out stronger each time.

A few weeks ago, Good Ol' JR revealed that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and was set to undergo treatment. A day before his surgery, Ross stated on his podcast, Grillin JR, that he did not plan to retire despite his condition. Instead, he wanted to come back to do something after getting healthy.

“I’ll find a shot and I’ll continue on with it, but I’m not gonna, this is crazy on the eve of the hours before my surgery it’s crazy to say, I don’t plan on retiring. I plan on getting healthy and getting well and coming back and doing something or somebody. And we’ll see how that works out.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

WWE legend Jim Ross addressed a potential appearance at AEW All In 2025

In the same episode, Jim Ross was asked about becoming a part of AEW's grand event, All In Texas. The WWE veteran remained optimistic, stating that his medical procedure will allow him enough time to recover and possibly appear for the show.

“Hell yeah. I think so. why not? The convalesce time to recover is not long. There’s sort of soreness and things like that that affected, it because I’m getting cut. I think I’m actually getting a laser, a guy’s doing the same by a computer, surgery by computer, which is kind of unique. But I think I’ll be up and able to go in a couple of weeks.”

With Jim Ross set to undergo surgery for his cancer treatment, we wish the WWE Hall of Famer a speedy recovery and hope to see him healthy and make an appearance on the commentary desk at AEW All In Texas.

