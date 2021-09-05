"I promise a great show" - Tony Khan comments on the potential surprises that are in store for AEW All Out

In a recent interview with Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the potential surprises he has in store for All Out 2021. He also discussed some recent positive aspects of the company, including CM Punk.

He believes All Out will be an amazing show with great wrestling. While TK didn't particularly disclose anything, he added that anyone tuning into All Out this weekend is going to witness something "indelible."

Well I can’t say much and I don’t want to tip off anything and I don’t want to create uh let’s just say I would strongly recommend everybody orders the pay-per-view. I think it’s going to be an amazing show, the wrestling will be great and there’s gonna be some indelible moments and I promise a great show. I don’t want to necessarily answer that question but I think if everyone tunes into All Out this weekend they are gonna get a great show and I’ll leave it at that,” Khan said. (H/T Wrestling News)

Can @KennyOmegamanX keep his stranglehold on the #AEW World Championship, or will @Christian4Peeps pry another title away from The Belt Collector? Watch #AEWAllOut TOMORROW at 8e/5p LIVE on PPV: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/HVWJYz3Dv4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2021

Reports have speculated that Daniel Bryan might make his debut at Sunday's event. However, Khan refrained from giving anything away.

AEW All Out promises to be an incredible pay-per-view

AEW All Out features a stacked card from top to bottom, featuring some of All Elite Wrestling's top stars. Kenny Omega will be defending the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage. Fellow champions Dr. Britt Baker, Miro, and The Young Bucks also have their titles on the line.

.@JonMoxley and #SatoshiKojima (@cozy_lariat) turned their press conference last night into a slugfest. It’s going to be a WAR when they meet at #AEWAllOut tomorrow LIVE on PPV!



How to Watch All Out: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/BTn9H3kvhv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2021

NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima will also be competing on the card against Jon Moxley. Last but not least, CM Punk will be in action against Darby Allin in a much-awaited match.

