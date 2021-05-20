"I quit" - AEW star unhappy with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston getting a title shot

Dax Harwood, one half of former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the fact that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston have earned a shot at the tag team titles.

Moxley and Kingston have been teaming up in AEW in recent weeks, and the duo has steadily climbed up the ladder in the tag team division.

Shortly after The Young Bucks' title defense against Moxley and Kingston was announced for the upcoming pay-per-view, Dax Harwood sent out a tweet. In a simple message, he wrote, "I quit."

In an earlier tweet, Harwood wrote that FTR hasn't gotten a shot at the tag team titles, despite the fact that the duo has been ranked in the division ever since The Young Bucks won the titles.

"Every team has gotten a Tag Team Title shot, except us," wrote Harwood. "We’ve been ranked in the top 5 since we dropped the belts to the execs. If Mox & Kingston jump us in line too, I’ll quit the biz!" tweeted Harwood."

Dax Harwood will be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, where he and his stable, The Pinnacle, will square off with The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston won their match on AEW Dynamite this week

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in AEW

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston were in action on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, where they defeated The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

Moxley and Kingston also made their presence felt after the main event of the night. Soon after AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks defeated The Varsity Blonds, the duo attacked the champions and stole their shoes.

