"I was ready to be done" - Former WWE Champion claims he almost retired before last AEW match

A former WWE Champion had his last match inside an AEW ring last year. Despite being a veteran of the business, the aforementioned star admitted he knew his time as an in-ring competitor was over before stepping into the squared circle for his final bout.

At the 2024 WrestleDream pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson lost his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. A spectacular in-ring showdown saw Moxley defeat Bryan by choking him out, which marked the end of his full-time wrestling career.

During an interview with Sun Sport News, the American Dragon revealed that his neck had been in immense pain for more than six months. Moreover, he knew deep in his heart that he was ready to hang up his boots and also had his fears about competing in his last match.

“I was ready to be done. At that point, my neck had been really bad for six-plus months, causing me tremendous pain. I wasn’t sure I could do what I was being asked to do in the match.” H/T Ringside News

Bryan Danielson reveals an interesting detail about his final match in AEW

In the same interview, Bryan Danielson also revealed an unheard fact about his match against Jon Moxley that took place in Tacoma, Washington. The YES! man stated it was the same venue where he saw his first wrestling match, with the main event that night being Rick Rude vs. The Ultimate Warrior.

“That was a match that I really enjoyed. I think the last match that I had—which was in AEW against Jon Moxley in Tacoma, Washington—was incredibly special, because that’s the building where I saw my first-ever wrestling match. The main event that night was The Ultimate Warrior versus Rick Rude.” - H/T Ringside News

Danielson recently made his return at the All In Texas event during the Texas Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page. With Bryan landing some wrestling chops during his appearance, it remains to be seen if he will return for a short stint in All Elite Wrestling.

