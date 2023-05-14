"I don't really believe in touching a woman" - WWE Hall of Famer gives his honest take on inter-gender matches

A WWE Hall of Famer has offered his unfiltered take on inter-gender competition in professional wrestling. The topic has become increasingly debated with more and more mixed tag team matches taking place. The WWE legend in question says that promotions need to be careful not to cross the line.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is famed as being one of the best heels of the 80s and 90s. One of his most despicable acts involved him striking Miss Elizabeth, "Macho Man" Randy Savage's partner at the time. More recently, Roberts has regularly appeared on AEW as Lance Archer's manager.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts said that he in no way advocates for violence against women, but understands that there is a risk of that line being crossed in the entertainment world.

"I don't really believe in touching a woman. But I think in the entertainment world you're going to cross that line from time to time. But we certainly need to be careful with it and we're not promoting women abuse for sure [...] and we need to keep that line fairly straight." [00:46 - 01:07]

Ash Preston @TheAshPreston @Tony_Wright_II Jake Roberts, 1991. Embodiment of evil. After getting a Cobra to bite Randy Savage and even slapping Miss Elizabeth, he delivers this chilling line.



'If we meet again, Savage, bring her with you. Let me touch her again. I could cultivate her into something even I would want'. @Tony_Wright_II Jake Roberts, 1991. Embodiment of evil. After getting a Cobra to bite Randy Savage and even slapping Miss Elizabeth, he delivers this chilling line.'If we meet again, Savage, bring her with you. Let me touch her again. I could cultivate her into something even I would want'. https://t.co/ZVYOM1jQCZ

Roberts and his co-host, Marcus DeAngelo, would go on to state that any sort of inter-gender physicality on women would not fly by today standards, and that the 80s and 90s were a different time.

Jake Roberts believes he could have main-evented WWE's WrestleMania

Many top-tier talents have passed through WWE's locker rooms without ever winning the company's top prize or main eventing the promotion's largest event of the year. Jake "The Snake" Roberts is one of these people.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, the legendary star stated that he could have handled the task of headlining the Showcase of the Immortals:

"It's not only about the money either. It's who had the best opportunity to do it. There's a lot of us that never got that opportunity to do it, to be in the main event. I was in a few main events but never one at WrestleMania, and I think I certainly could have carried it." [26:50 – 27:12]

At 67 years old, it is extremely unlikely that Roberts will ever get a chance to main-event a WrestleMania. Nonetheless, he continues to be active in the wrestling world and will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the sport's most iconic figures.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes