"I don't really give a s**t - Former WWE star goes off at AEW

A former WWE star recently spoke about AEW's annual Owen Hart Foundation tournament, which was created to honor the legacy of the late great Owen Hart.

The star in question is none other than Davey Boy Smith Jr. AEW introduced the Owen Hart Foundation tournament in 2022 and allowed both men and women to take part in the tourney. The inaugural winners were Adam Cole and Britt Baker; meanwhile, in 2023, The Absolute Ricky Starks and Willow Nightingale won their respective tournaments.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Inside The Ropes' Kenny McIntosh, Davey Boy Smith Jr. said that he's glad AEW did something with Owen's name; however, the tournament doesn't mean much to him:

"Honestly, not much. It would be like, I don’t know, Impact Wrestling naming something the Jumbo Tsuruta Cup and their wife having ties with Impact Wrestling. It just doesn’t really mean anything to be honest with you."

He added:

"I’m glad they did something in Owen Hart’s name, but they never asked me to be a part of it. I may have if they asked me to. I honestly didn’t watch much of it. I didn’t think much of it. But I’m not insulting it, I just don’t think that it has much merit. So doesn’t mean much to me honestly. I don’t care, I don’t really give a sh*t about it." H/T:[InsideTheRopes]

AEW's Mark Henry compares Logan Paul to Owen Hart

AEW veteran Mark Henry recently spoke about the late great Owen Hart. During the conversation, Logan Paul's name came up, which led to an interesting comparison by Henry.

Speaking on the Smooth Vega podcast, The World's Strongest Man compared the current United States Champion to the legendary Owen Hart and labeled him as an Owen Clone.'

"He [Logan Paul] looked like a Owen clone... Owen would steal the show every time. And he used to have that mentality. And, I talked about work ethic, he would have been hard press to find somebody to outwork one... Incredible [On WrestleMania match between Owen and Brett]. It's historical reference of what pro wrestling is," he said. [From 27:44 onwards]

Logan Paul could be one of the greatest celebrities to ever step foot in a WWE ring. The Maverick has competed against big names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Miz, and more. The YouTube star defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the United States title at the Crown Jewel PLE last year.

Do you agree with Mark Henry? Let us know in the comments section below.

