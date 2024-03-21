"I really hope he comes back to WWE," "Papa H come save your child please" - Fans beg top star to leave AEW

Wrestling fans reacted sharply to Adam Cole's latest promo following Wardlow's defeat to AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

Cole was revealed as AEW's Devil at the Worlds End pay-per-view last year, where he turned on MJF. Since then, the 34-year-old has revealed his stable, The Undisputed Kingdom, and their ambition to capture all the gold in the wrestling promotion.

That plan hit a roadblock with Wardlow losing his World Title match against the reigning champion Samoa Joe earlier this month. Following Wardlow's defeat, Cole cut a scathing promo, which quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The reactions were immediate, with fans requesting WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to recruit Adam Cole back to the Stamford-based promotion. The talented wrestler worked for WWE between 2017-21.

Cole has been one of the most 'over' wrestlers in AEW, and he is credited for making the demon feud and storyline remarkable and convincing. However, now that he has been unmasked, it would be interesting to see how his character evolves in the coming weeks.

Is Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom in AEW already at risk of breaking up?

Adam Cole revealed his stable with great fanfare, but things haven't been going as he wanted them to. Wardlow lost the match against Joe at Dynamite: Big Business. Following his defeat, some fans fear that the former TNT Champion would move to NXT.

Roderick Strong, another member of The Undisputed Kingdom, claimed the International Title by beating Orange Cassidy at Revolution 2024. The mixed results could create a rift between the members of the faction in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see how Wardlow reacts to recent comments from Adam Cole. Will Mr. Mayhem confront The Undisputed Kingdom leader for the public disparaging? It will be fascinating to see how it all plays out between the duo.

