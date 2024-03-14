"A phone call to Triple H" - Fans speculate on top AEW star's future after crushing loss on this week's episode of Dynamite

Wrestling fans are aghast at a recent match that took place at Big Business and are already talking about how the results could cause an AEW wrestler to go to WWE.

That wrestler is Wardlow, who lost his match at the special show against Samoa Joe - and a pretty important bout at that. The Samoan Submission Machine successfully defended the World Championship against the former bodyguard of MJF, who is now a member of The Undisputed Kingdom, the stable led by Adam Cole.

The match has concreted Joe's run in the Jacksonville-based company but has raised questions about what Wardlow will do next, and what Adam Cole would now expect from him.

Here's a rundown of all the tweets from worried fans:

There have been some recent instances of wrestlers changing their promotions as their contracts end, and in some cases, in controversial circumstances. While CM Punk returned to WWE after he was fired from AEW, Jade Cargill signed with the sports entertainment giant after her contract ended. Recently, Sasha Banks, who now wrestles as Mercedes Mone, made her debut in the Jacksonville-based company on a special episode of Dynamite, Big Business.

Wardlow's future in the Undisputed Kingdom and AEW is unclear

Adam Cole surprised everyone by revealing that he was the masked Devil who was beating up wrestlers backstage. He also revealed his new stable and announced that his stable members would go after gold. Wardlow had this bout with Samoa Joe for the title and ultimately lost, possibly irking his stable leader, Adam Cole, and it remains to be seen what will happen next for Wardlow.

The clash was well-fought, but Wardlow was defeated, so he can never be sure when he'll get another shot at the title. He had won an All-Star Scramble match at Revolution to get this shot at the championship in the first place.

The match could also be a twist in the tale for everyone involved, and be the next twist that a stable generally has - the implosion or the explosion, having members leave it one by one. Konnan has also said that the match has destroyed Wardlow's credibility.

It remains to be seen what happens next, but Mr. Mayhem would be wondering what Cole has in store for him next.

What do you think? Will Wardlow bid adieu to AEW? Tell us in the comments.

