Samoa Joe destroyed top AEW star’s credibility, says wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently claimed that the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe destroyed the credibility of top AEW star Wardlow.

On the February 21 edition of Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem cut a promo, stating that he’s fed up with getting sidelined. He threw shade on multiple current and ex-AEW stars like CM Punk, MJF, and The Samoan Submission Machine. He also stated that he wants a title shot in the company.

While talking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan stated that Samoa Joe has destroyed Wardlow’s credibility.

“We were talking about Wardlow. Not only did Joe totally destroy his credibility when he hops in two." [19:55 - 20:05]

He also shared his opinion about the 33-year-old star’s Dynamite promo.

“It was a baby face promo and I think he's lost a lot of steam and yeah, good promo. Now do something about it. [His squash matches] have become very redundant and boring.” [18:25 - 18:45]

Mark Henry on Wardlow’s AEW Dynamite 02/21 promo

Just like Konnan and many others, commentator/analyst, coach, and talent scout in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Mark Henry, was also impressed with the promo Wardlow cut on last week’s Dynamite episode. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he expressed his desire to see Tony Khan push Mr. Mayhem into the spotlight.

“There's things that are going to happen naturally and organically with Wardlow. With this attitude, that is going to spawn something. He looked so intense and he sounded so polished and ready for what is necessary for him to be a champion. I just pray he gets the opportunity because as a wrestling fan, I want to see it now,” Mark said.

He added that he wants to see Wardlow go up against The Samoan Submission Machine. In late 2022 and early 2023, the fans saw the three-time TNT Champion compete with and against Joe in several matches.

