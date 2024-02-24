"I just pray he gets the opportunity" - WWE Hall of Famer wants Wardlow to get a push in AEW

AEW is expected to move forward with another push for Wardlow soon. The rising star has many fans and fellow pro wrestlers rooting for his success. The Hall of Famer looking out for Wardlow's push is none other than Mark Henry.

Wardlow debuted not long after AEW launched in 2019, and is now one of their biggest homegrown talents. The three-time TNT Champion has worked with top stars and has been pushed previously, but unfortunately the momentum has always halted for whatever reason.

Mr. Mayhem declared war on the injured MJF, and also recently joined The Undisputed Kingdom on Dynamite, linking up with injured leader Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and ROH World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, AEW's Henry discussed Wardlow and said as a fan, he hoped the push happens.

"There's things that are going to happen naturally and organically with Wardlow. With this attitude, that is going to spawn something. He looked so intense and he sounded so polished and ready for what is necessary for him to be a champion. I just pray he gets the opportunity, because as a wrestling fan, I want to see it now," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The World's Strongest Man said he wanted to see MJF's former bodyguard in the top spot when he was pushed as a top babyface, but it didn't work out. The recent Dynamite promo reminded Henry that he still wants to see Wardlow make it.

"There ain't many things that I've been excited for over the last couple of weeks. Wardlow's promo made me want to scrap everything and see him lined up against Joe. That's hard to do. I'm just waiting to see him take it now, you've gotta take it. If they're not going to give it, then go take it," he said.

Wardlow and others added to AEW Revolution card

The Undisputed Kingdom is focused on Wardlow winning the AEW World Championship so that he can give it to the injured Adam Cole, but they will have to wait a while for the title shot.

Wardlow has been announced for the Meat Madness Match at the upcoming Revolution Pay-Per-View. AEW did not provide rules for the first-ever match yet, but it will also feature Powerhouse Hobbs and one other wrestler to be announced.

The World Championship will also be on the line at Revolution. Samoa Joe will defend the gold against Adam Page and Swerve Strickland in a Triple Threat bout. Wardlow will have to continue the title chase after the match.

AEW Revolution 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, March 3 at the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Be sure to join us on Sportskeeda Wrestling as we will have full Revolution coverage as it happens. Below is the updated line-up:

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Meat Madness Match: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA

Eddie Kingston defends Continental Crown Championship vs. Bryan Danielson (Danielson must shake hands if he loses)

Christian Cage defends TNT Championship vs. Daniel Garcia

Toni Storm defends Women's World Championship vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Orange Cassidy defends International Championship vs. Roderick Strong

Samoa Joe defends World Championship vs. Adam Page and Swerve Strickland

Sting's Retirement: Sting and Darby Allin (with Ric Flair) defend World Tag Team Championship vs. The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match

What are your match predictions for Revolution? Sound off in the comments section below!