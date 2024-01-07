One member of Adam Cole's AEW faction does not fit the group, says legend: "I don't know where they're gonna go with this" (Exclusive)

AEW star Adam Cole was revealed as The Devil at the Worlds End Pay-per-View, alongside his henchmen, Wardlow, Matt Taven, Mike Kanellis, and Roderick Strong. However, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes one certain member does not go well with the faction.

The member in question is Wardlow, who some fans think has had a very questionable run in All Elite Wrestling so far. Mr. Mayhem has often received praise from veterans in professional wrestling who also have raised questions about his booking in AEW.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter revealed he was shocked to see Adam Cole as The Devil. The veteran further pointed out how Wardlow does not fit in the faction according to him.

"I didn't even think it would be Adam Cole. I really didn't. When the lights went out and came back on, I was like "Oh that's his best friend!" When I looked behind him and I saw Wardlow there, I had to look twice to see if it was Wardlow. For some reason, it just didn't fit that Wardlow was there. But you were right, I don't know where the're going. This is another new faction in AEW, and they have a ton of factions already. So I don't know where they're gonna go with this either." [5:28-6:13]

Jim Ross believes AEW star Wardlow will be the breakout star of The Undisputed Kingdom

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes former TNT Champion Wardlow will eventually become a major singles star during his current storyline with The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Kanellis)

Speaking on Grilling JR, the AEW commentator said:

"You know when that reveal was done, because of his hair I guess, I didn't recognize Wardlow, and Wardlow in that group was impressive. So you got to wonder... Without getting too premature, you got to wonder who's going separate paths from the pack and spin out as a singles star. Wardlow would get my money, but we'll see how it works out but it's a good opportunity to establish another faction and I'm optimistic." [From 06:30 to 07:07]

Wardlow seems to be in a good spot with many veterans but his booking hasn't apparently matched their views and fans do hope to see him in a more prominent role soon.

Do you agree with Jim Ross? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from the H1, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.