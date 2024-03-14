[WATCH] Mercedes Mone looks absolutely stunning in behind-the-scenes footage from her first AEW photoshoot

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone is officially an AEW star after making her debut last night at the Big Business Dynamite in Boston.

The former Sasha Banks got a massive ovation as she marched down to the ring and cut a heartfelt promo where she thanked the fans for staying by her side ever since she left the WWE in 2022. Many thought that the promo would be the they saw of her during Dynamite. However, Mercedes Mone did not waste any time in getting into the action as she came to the aid of Willow Nightingale during the main event and took out the TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart to end Big Business.

On the promotion's official Instagram account, the behind-the-scenes of Mercedes Mone's first photo shoot as an official All Elite star was revealed.

"EXCLUSIVE! Behind the scenes on Mercedes Mone's first AEW photo shoot!"

AEW star Mercedes Mone comments on her Sasha Banks character

The CEO Mercedes Mone recently spoke about her WWE gimmick where she was known as The Boss Sasha Banks. Mone had a successful career in the Stamford-based promotion and is a five-time Women's Champion. She was also one-half of the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on the Kick Rocks podcast, she praised her old character and said she's excited about what Mercedes Mone can do.

A legend. An icon. A powerhouse. Someone who stands up for what she believes in. Is a legit boss. They [WWE] got that trademark for a good reason. I played that role really good. A legit boss, inside and outside the ring, and will lay it all on the line. She has a heart full of gold. Sasha Banks, what a career. What an amazing career. The thing about that, it makes me even more excited to see what Mercedes Mone can do." (H/T Fightful)

Mone also stated that she would eventually return to WWE someday. However, her main focus right now is AEW, as we saw her debut at Big Business Dynamite.

