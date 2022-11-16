"I really wanted that" - 2-time Divas Champion regrets not having rematch with WWE Superstar Sasha Banks after joining AEW

AEW star Saraya has admitted that Sasha Banks is one star she wishes she had wrestled again before leaving WWE.

Disaster struck when Banks and Saraya last crossed paths as the latter suffered a major neck injury and was forced into retirement in 2017. Recently, Saraya announced she would be making her comeback to the ring after being medically cleared. She will face Britt Baker at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya revealed her regret in not facing Sasha Banks again, citing the built-in story as a point of intrigue.

"I really wanted to have that match with Sasha (Banks). I wanted to have that rematch with her because we have a built-in story. So I really wanted that. But she’s kind of going down her own path, doing her own thing. You don’t know where she’s going to be," Saraya said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Saraya had her own share of success during her time with WWE, leading the way as a former NXT Women's and two-time Divas Champion in the company. She inaugurated the NXT title, a belt Sasha Banks would go on to battle for and reign with as she rose through the ranks.

Saraya continued to speak on her dream match with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear

Saraya has her comeback match at Full Gear to look forward to. She will clash with a former AEW Women's Champion and All Elite original in her own right, Britt Baker.

The match has been on its way pretty much since the former WWE star debuted at Dynamite: Grand Slam and embroiled herself in a feud with the Doctor and Jamie Hayter. She put over the match during her interview, pointing out that Baker has in fact been a fan of hers for a while.

“But I get to face Britt, too. I’ve always wanted to face Britt, and (I get to do it) in this brand-new company as well. And the crazy part is she’s always been a big fan of mine. I’ve seen the interviews, Britt! I’ve seen them all. She was a fan of mine," Saraya said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

There had been questions following her Grand Slam debut as to whether or not she could be medically cleared to compete. She made sure to cast any doubts to the side last week when she made the challenge to Baker during AEW Dynamite.

Are you looking forward to Saraya's in-ring AEW debut? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

