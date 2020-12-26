"I was reluctant to do it"- Sting reveals why he was hesitant about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Following his recent AEW debut, Sting looks set to feud with Team Taz. They've crossed paths a number of times since Sting's AEW debut earlier this month including last Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. We're still waiting for more details on Sting's alliance with TNT Champion Darby Allin. We saw Allin appear in the ring as Sting's backup on Dynamite last Wednesday.

Sting opens up about his WWE debut and why he was reluctant to enter the Hall of Fame

Sting was recently a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast hosted by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. The Icon opened up about finally signing with WWE in 2014. Sting also spoke about his WWE debut, revealing how he snuck into the building and was then hidden away till it was time to come out:

With the whole Monday Night War thing, you don't know how the WWE Universe will take to me and all the guys. It was good. It was the same kind of a deal [as AEW] where I was snuck in everywhere and hidden until the last possible moment. Then I show up and the guys were watching on the monitors and some of them saw me walking through. It was the same kind of a scene and it was pretty cool. And then the crowd did receive me and that was a relief. I felt like, 'Well, I've done just about everything there is to do here.' And I had fun, they treated me good.

Sting also spoke about why he was initially hesitant about being entered into the WWE Hall of Fame:

I was reluctant to do it because I was still scheduled to work and wrestle. I said to Triple H, 'Listen, I'm still wrestling.' He says, 'Yeah, but we think it's still gonna be good. Just because you're inducted doesn't mean you're retiring or it's over. H/T: WrestlingINC

After Sting's WWE contract expired, he ended up signing a contract with AEW. Sting made his surprise AEW debut on the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite, coming out to save Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Arn Anderson, and Dustin Rhodes from a beatdown at the hands of members of Team Taz.