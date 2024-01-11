"I was right there" - 51-year-old finally spills the beans on CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage fight

A veteran DJ who was present during the infamous backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry has finally opened up on what happened during the alleged incident.

The 51-year-old is DJ Whoo Kid, who was set to perform the theme song of Swerve Strickland live inside the Wembley Stadium. One of the infamous pro wrestling headlines of the year 2023 will be the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In.

Perry took a shot at Punk on camera, and it led to an altercation, and things turned ugly. Tony Khan also allegedly got involved, and the incident led to the firing of CM Punk from AEW.

During his recent appearance on the Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show, DJ Whoo Kid disclosed the entire scenario during the incident at All In:

"You already know what happened in the back. It was a straight brawl city. I'm not gonna talk about that. Blood and killing and death [laughs]. You might as well say it. I was right there. We were next. They put us to be ready to go."

He believed that someone was trying to sabotage AEW's momentum:

"It was crazy. It's ongoing they told me, this has been an ongoing... that was the last straw. It was the biggest moment for AEW and I guess he was trying to sabotage that moment. He wasn't trying to go out there. I'm in the middle. I'm the fly on the wall. It was very intense. I always thought it was fake and all this s**t. It's more real. It was wrestling back there. A DDT, everything. I'm exaggerating." [H/T Fightful]

What happened after the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry?

DJ Whoo Kid also revealed that there was a man who yelled at everyone following the incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry:

"There was a yelling moment where he was like 'f*** this s**t, this is our moment, everybody get the f*** out there and do your s**t.' I was like, I don't wrestle, but I was about to go out there. It was very intense. I will always respect wrestling after I saw that."

When asked who was the one yelling, DJ Whoo Kid revealed:

The big guy. The Hawaiian-looking [dude]. It was the guy going ham and I was like, 'Oh s**t.' This was intense." [H/T Fightful]

Moreover, the Kid confirmed it was not Punk who was yelling. Henceforth, only time will tell if fans will get to know more about the story in the future.

