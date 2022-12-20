"I said no chickpeas in my salad!" – When CM Punk was angry with 6-time WWE World Champion

While CM Punk and Batista were from seemingly different WWE tenures, a couple of their latter years clashed. The Animal had an expansive career in WWE since the early 2000s. The multi-time World Heavyweight Champion's iconic tattoos and display of strength in the ring have captivated fans worldwide.

The Animal rose to prominence during his tenure with the Triple H-led stable, Evolution, along with Ric Flair and Randy Orton. He feuded with many notable names in the industry, with his most iconic rival being The Undertaker.

CM Punk joined WWE following its merger with ECW. The two men often crossed paths on multiple occasions during their tenure in the Connecticut-based company. His last WWE match was against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

A clip recently resurfaced of a hilarious segment wherein Punk was eating a salad and Batista mockingly massaged his shoulders:

While Batista has made sporadic appearances in WWE, he is currently caught up with his career in Hollywood. Since 2014, the 53 year-old has portrayed Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Batista felt CM Punk was a perfect fit for The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day came into existence at WrestleMania 38 by founding member Edge managing to convince Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to join him. However, things went awry when Finn Balor accepted their request but much to The Rated R Superstar's surprise, his former stable mates turned on him and assaulted him.

In the weeks that followed, rumors flew about additional members pledging their allegiance to the heelish faction. On social media, a fan asked Batista who his pick would be to join Priest, Balor and Ripley.

"In a perfect world?! CM Punk!"

The Animal was allegedly supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. But due to the pandemic, the inductees would be entered in the next year. However, Batista cited that he had to back out as there were clashes with his films.

