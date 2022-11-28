"I saw her in WWE, but at that point, I couldn't wrestle" - AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) teases major dream match against former world champion

Having recently made her in-ring return with AEW, Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, mentioned several stars she wants to have a match against. One of them was former All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion Toni Storm.

Saraya joined AEW at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. She came to Toni Storm's aid and, in subsequent episodes of Dynamite, got involved in a feud with Britt Baker. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion revealed that she had been cleared medically to make her in-ring return. At Full Gear, Saraya defeated Baker in her historic comeback match.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, the former Paige named several stars in the AEW women's division she would like to face, including current women's champion Jamie Hayter.

She also mentioned Storm's work in WWE and stated her desire to face the former world champion.

"I would love to face Jamie Hayter," Saraya said. "She's such a huge babyface. People absolutely adore her. It's so cool to see and she's so humble about it [too]. "I saw her [Toni Storm] in WWE, but at that point, I couldn't wrestle anymore. I was like, 'Man, that's bittersweet too.' I get to watch her, which is awesome, but I don't get to face her, which is annoying. I've always just loved her work, so I'd love to face her." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Hermes Chan @Hermeskhchan Saraya made her return entrance at AEW ppv "Full gear". Saraya made her return entrance at AEW ppv "Full gear". https://t.co/alQcVytrqH

Saraya wants to have a storyline feud with Jade Cargill in AEW

The former WWE Divas Champion named Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill as dream opponents as well. She was especially keen on facing the TBS Champion.

"I would love to be able to have that story with her [Jade Cargill] and have those face-to-faces and backstages and eventually have a match with it," she said.

Saraya's last match before her clash against Britt Baker came in December 2017. She teamed up with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose to defeat Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James.

The former WWE Divas Champion will look to put the All Elite Wrestling roster on notice following her triumphant return at Full Gear. It remains to be seen whether her feud against Britt Baker will continue for the foreseeable future.

