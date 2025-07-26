"I was scared" - Released WWE star reveals she refused to be "Darby Allin's wife" in AEW

  • home icon
By Sujay
Published Jul 26, 2025 01:27 GMT
A released WWE star has revealed that she refused to be Darby Allin’s wife in AEW. This may come as a surprise to some, as it is a complex situation.

Priscilla Kelly, also known as Gigi Dolin, was a part of WWE from 2021 to 2025. Before that, she had made some appearances in AEW in 2019 and 2020. During that time, she was married to Darby Allin in real life, and it was suggested to her that she could be introduced on screen as Darby’s wife.

However, Kelly refused, and she has now given her reasons. She was a guest on the Rulebreakers podcast with Saraya when she said:

“That was the idea. But I didn’t want to be introduced as someone’s wife. I was scared that if I got my first real introduction on TV as ‘Darby Allin’s wife,’ that’s all I would ever be. [H/T Ringside News]

Kelly and Allin divorced in 2020 after two years of marriage.

Gigi Dolin reveals she wanted to have her own identity rather than Darby Allin’s wife

In the same interview, she further explained why she did not pursue that suggestion. She said that she wanted to be her own entity and star.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Scr*w my then-husband,’ but I wanted to be my own entity. I didn’t want to be the person who comes to the ring and hears chants for their husband. Like, Brie Bella would come to the ring and they’d chant ‘Cena.’ AJ would get ‘CM Punk’ chants. And that was my biggest fear. That I’d be introduced that way and it would stick forever,” she said. [H/T Ringside News]

It is interesting to see her train of thought, and given how her career grew, she did make a name for herself during her time in WWE. She had a good stint in NXT and is now a big name on the independent scene.

Edited by Angana Roy
