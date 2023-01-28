"I don't see that one" - Wrestling veteran on why Triple H won't bring back popular AEW star to WWE

A Wrestling veteran recently claimed that Triple H would not bring a particular fan-favorite AEW star back to WWE.

The star in question is Malakai Black. Having been a major hit in NXT as Aleister Black, he joined Tony Khan's roster after being released by WWE in 2021. The Dutch Destroyer was gradually able to build his own faction, the House of Black, by enlisting the help of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart.

While talking about Black in a recent edition of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that his gimmick would not work in the Stamford-based Promotion.

"I don't see Malakai Black (going to WWE), I don't see that one. I have never seen that, and I like him, by the way, you know. Had several good conversations with him and we got along fine. Paul Heyman was a big, big supporter. But I don't know. I think he is almost too unique. His gimmick is dark, and dark gimmicks aside from the Undertaker, dark gimmicks generally struggle." [1:26 - 2:04]

Former WWE RAW GM Eric Bischoff has also commended an AEW star for leaving the company

While Eric Bischoff has often been critical of AEW, he apparently holds a pro wrestler in high regard for his decision to jump ship from AEW to Impact Wrestling.

In another episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, the wrestling veteran talked about Frankie Kazarian while praising him for his courage.

“Sure, he’s been injured from time to time, but this is not a guy with a lot of nagging injuries. I just think the world of him, and I respect the hell out of him for having the ba**s to bet on himself because very few people have that kind of courage." (H/T WrestleZone)

As of now, Kazarian has left AEW to sign with IMPACT Wrestling. It remains to be seen what is next for him in his career.

