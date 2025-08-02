"I could see TK playing the card" - WWE legend to sign with AEW very soon after recent retirement, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

AEW has often reached out to big names in the professional wrestling industry to get them on its roster. The promotion has signed the likes of Sting, Jeff Jarrett, and Cope over the years. Now it seems like another veteran could also become All Elite.

Four-time World Champion Bill Goldberg recently had his retirement match in WWE. The 58-year-old took on Gunther in his final bout but wasn't happy with how things ended. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his honest views on Da Man jumping ship to AEW.

Goldberg was upset over how the match was booked by WWE and the fact that his promo was cut short on TV. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince feels that there is an absolute possibility of Goldberg heading over to AEW for another opportunity, if it arises.

"Oh, absolutely. Why not? Absolutely, man. No doubt about it. Bro, listen, again, I know the players, a Bruce Prichard sitting there listening to that promo, and then a Hunter, those guys are saying, are you freaking kidding me, Bill? Like, seriously? That is not sitting well with them. I promise you. So absolutely, I could see TK playing that card," [0:37 onwards]

AEW's treatment of Sting through his entire final run has drawn a lot of praise for the promotion. They even booked his retirement match pretty well, so that might attract Goldberg to the company. It remains to be seen, though, whether Tony Khan makes an offer to the WWE Hall of Famer.

