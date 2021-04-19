"I was in shock" - Ivelisse on AEW releasing her due to issues with Thunder Rosa and coaches 

The recent controversy surrounding Ivelisse's AEW departure came as a massive blow to fans. Until now, Tony Khan's promotion had managed to build a reputation of being an employee-friendly company, but this development has raised some questions.

AEW released Ivelisse after reports of her clashes and disagreements with coaches and trainers emerged. Subsequently, the Puerto Rican leveled several allegations against AEW star Thunder Rosa for tarnishing her reputation in the promotion.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Ivelisse revealed that although she was shocked over her AEW release, she saw it coming, considering all the damage made to her name.

“I was in shock, definitely, but not as much because I had already recalled everything that went on in the past, so I had an idea. I noticed too late just how much damaged was made to my name, and I only realized after analyzing the chain of events from everything that went on and it made a lot more sense, because this and this happened because of this and whether it was fair or not."

Ivelisse stated that she felt great and was hopeful of achieving success when she joined AEW. However, she claimed Thunder Rosa did everything to damage her reputation in the company, which eventually led to her departure.

"At the beginning, everything seemed great, and I had my hopes through the roof, and I was very happy, but I will be very honest with you. I said it the first day of my release; I felt valued and happy, but one person was doing everything to damage my position there. It was Thunder Rosa."

Ivelisse's AEW career had gotten off to a decent start

Though Ivelisse participated in the Casino Battle Royal at AEW: All Out 2019, she became an AEW regular after debuting on Dynamite against Diamante in a losing effort.

Soon enough, the two started teaming up and participated in the AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament, which they won after defeating Brandi Rhodes and Allie in the finals. However, they soon lost momentum and appeared predominantly on AEW: Dark. Ivelisse's last match was on the February 24 episode of Dark.

What do you think about Ivelisse's AEW departure? Do you think Tony Khan should have handled the situation in a better way? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.