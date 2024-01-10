"I am so sorry to hear this" - Natalya sends a message to AEW star following scary health update

Former WWE Women's Champion Natalya sent a message to an AEW star after the latter shared a concerning update regarding her health.

CJ Perry has been dealing with a serious infection affecting her finger. Although she underwent a successful surgery last month, Perry recently shared a post on Instagram announcing that she was returning to the hospital because of complications related to the infection and its treatment.

Perry, who worked as Lana in WWE prior to joining All Elite Wrestling, also shared that she will learn about the likelihood of her ailing finger needing a second surgery soon. Natalya commented under Perry's post, voicing her empathy and support for the former Ravishing Russian.

Check out Natalya's response to CJ Perry's Instagram post in the screengrab below:

Perry has been involved in a storyline with her real-life husband and former TNT Champion Miro, who had been assaulting wrestlers his spouse expressed any interest in managing. This put him on a collision course with her eventual client Andrade El Idolo, who put on an excellent showing in the Blue League of the Continental Classic.

At the 2023 pay-per-view World's End, Perry shockingly turned on Andrade El Idolo in his final match in the company against the Redeemer, which led to the latter gaining the victory.

Top female star sends a message on the fifth anniversary of her AEW signing

A top star of the AEW women's division recently sent a message on the occasion of her fifth year since signing with the promotion.

Former Women's World Champion Britt Baker, who was the first female signee of Tony Khan's company, reacted to a post on X referencing the fifth anniversary of her signing. Baker quoted a post with her catchphrase as the caption.

"D👇🏼M👇🏼D👇🏼@AEW," Baker posted.

Baker made her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion in its inaugural pay-per-view Double or Nothing in 2019. Since then, she has been a lynchpin of her division, having high-profile rivalries and matches with the likes of Riho, Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, and more recently against the villanous stable, the Outcasts.

Baker was last seen competing on Collision in an unsuccessful bout for the TBS Championship against Kris Statlander in September 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Doctor's return from hiatus.

