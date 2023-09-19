"I start reaching for my towel" - AEW star reacts to Tommaso Ciampa's theme song on WWE RAW

An AEW star has reacted to Tommaso Ciampa's entrance music from a recent edition of WWE Raw and claims that they needed reminding that they are retired upon hearing it.

Ciampa has been walking out to his NXT music 'No One Will Survive' as of late, which was a surprise to some fans as the producers of the track, CFO$, have not produced any music for WWE since 2020.

The track opens with the sound of a heart monitor before kicking into the proper introduction of the song. This is something that has been used before with former WWE Superstar and current AEW commentator Taz.

Upon hearing the sound of the heart monitor before Tommaso Ciampa's match against Giovanni Vinci, Taz took to Twitter to admit that he has flashbacks to his days as an in-ring talent whenever he hears that music.

"When I hear that music... I start reaching for my towel... Then I realize no I'm retired. Lol," tweeted @OfficialTAZ.

Taz hasn't wrestled an official match since 2006, where he defeated Jerry Lawler in the opening contest of the second-annual ECW One Night Stand event.

Tommaso Ciampa has the chance to join an AEW stable

Before he was in WWE, Tommaso Ciampa had a long and fruitful run on the independent circuit that included a run in Ring of Honor, where he ended up winning the ROH Television Championship.

During his time in ROH, he became a member of The Embassy stable alongside the likes of WWE Superstar Mia Yim and ECW legend Rhino. While the stable has had many members, Prince Nana has always been a constant presence, and during his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nana admitted that he would love to bring Ciampa back into the group.

The Embassy merged with the Mogul Affiliates in early 2023 to form The Mogul Embassy, who will be in action this week on AEW Rampage when Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun defend their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Hangman Page and The Young Bucks.

