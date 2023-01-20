WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa has seemingly received an offer to join a former ally.

Prince Nana's Embassy faction has been around in ROH since 2004, being active in different phases. Even Claudio Castagnoli and Jonathan Gresham were among its members at one point.

Currently, the Embassy has reformed with Tully Blanchard enterprises, with Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona in the group. The three pro-wrestlers also hold the ROH Trios Titles, which they earned after taking down Dalton Castle, Brandon Tate and Brent Tate.

Speaking on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Prince Nana mentioned a WWE star that he was open to acquiring back in his faction.

"There's a couple people I would bring back, but if I were to bring back just one guy to change the course of everything going on, it'd be Tommaso Ciampa. If you want to know how The Embassy works and why we have so many opportunities in the wrestling industry, a history lesson, look at the rise of Tommaso Ciampa." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The Embassy member Brian Cage recently faced a former WWE star in AEW

While it is unknown if Tommaso Ciampa will ever make his way back to The Embassy, another ex-WWE star has found himself entangled with Brian Cage.

The star in question, Willie Mack, was signed to the Stamford-based brand in 2014. However, he was released from his contract before his first match, citing medical clearance reasons. This week on Dark: Elevation, he faced off against Brian Cage. Although he lost the match, his performance impressed Cash Wheeler enough for the latter to praise him in a tweet.

Willie Mack faced Brian Cage again this week on the Rampage taping, which is yet to air on TV. As of now, it is unclear whether this indicates a signing with AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for him in the coming weeks.

What do you think of Willie Mack's match? Sound off in the comments section below!

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes