[Spoiler] Released WWE Superstar loses on AEW Rampage debut this week

A former WWE Superstar lost his debut match on AEW Rampage this week.

The upcoming Rampage show was taped shortly after Dynamite aired last night, to be shown on television later this week on Friday. Among other matches, the show also featured a rematch between Brian Cage and Willie Mack. The two stars had previously gone toe-to-toe in a Dark: Elevation match, with Cage coming out on top.

Willie Mack had previously signed a contract with WWE in 2014. However, he was let go from the Stamford-based Promotion before he could have his first match due to failing certain medical tests.

On this week's Rampage, Willie further failed to get his revenge after losing to the Machine again. With the match still to be aired on TV, it remains to be seen how the bout will proceed.

The former WWE Superstar was praised by AEW star Cash Wheeler

Willie Mack's short outing on Dark: Elevation was apparently enough to impress FTR member Cash Wheeler.

A well-known wrestler on the independent circuit, Willie Mack has been in matches for organizations like IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Lucha Underground.This had also allowed him to get noticed by WWE, although he did not have any matches in that Promotion.

Willie Mack's match at Dark: Elevation seemingly prompted Cash Wheeler to post a short tweet, praising the star for his skills.

"Willie Mack should be wrestling on TV weekly."

The match against Brian Cage was certainly not new for Willie Mac, as he and Cage engaged in continuous combat on the independent circuit beginning in 2009 when they worked the Californian areas.

Until May of last year, Mack was under contract with IMPACT Wrestling. It is uncertain if his promotion debut under Tony Khan will pave the way for his future signing. It serves as another accomplishment for the former NWA National Champion, at least for the time being.

