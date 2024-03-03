"I still hate you" - Former WWE star gets honest about Sting

A former WWE star has sent out a message to retiring superstar Sting ahead of his final match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The Icon will bid adieu to his 40-year wrestling career in what is going to be an emotional time.

The star who has sent out a message to the Icon is Swerve Strickland. Strickland has a history with the former WCW star after the two were involved in a tag team match last year. He had some strong words but still respected the legend.

Taking to Twitter and posting four different photos of their match, Strickland wrote:

"Lessons taught, lessons learned" I still hate you but..... #ThankYouSting.”

Swerve Strickland will take on Hangman Adam Page and Samoa Joe in his bid to become AEW World Champion for the first time.

Sammy Guevara sends a message to Sting

The WWE Hall of Famer received some heartfelt words from Sammy Guevara ahead of his final match on Sunday. Guevara, like Strickland, took to Twitter to post a video and photos of himself and The Vigilante with a special message.

He wrote that he hopes to be wrestling like The Icon when he is in his 60s. He also urged the fans to go buy the pay-per-view.

“STING 🦂 I hope I’m still doing crazy stuff in my 60’s. Congratulations on a hell of a career. Go buy the PPV tomorrow!” Sammy Guevara wrote.

Darby Allin and the WWE Hall of Famer will put their AEW Tag Team titles on the line against The Young Bucks in what is sure to be a roller coaster ride.

If the last few weeks are anything to go by, The Young Bucks will leave no stone unturned in their bid to ruin their opponent's retirement match. Expect some fireworks in the match and some emotional moments.

