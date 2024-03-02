AEW star Sting receives a heartfelt message from former rival - "I hope I’m still doing crazy stuff in my 60’s"

An AEW star and former rival of The Icon Sting recently sent a message to him ahead of Sting's retirement from professional wrestling this Sunday at the Revolution PPV event.

The star in question is none other than Sammy Guevara who had a rivalry with Sting last year. Both men threw hands with one another during a brutal tag team match featuring Guevara and Chris Jericho taking on The Vigilante and Darby Allin on an episode of Dynamite in June 2023. The Spanish God also took a driving frog splash from Sting through a table during the bout.

On Twitter, Sammy Guevara sent a heartfelt message to the WWE Hall of Famer and congratulated him on an incredible career.

"STING I hope I’m still doing crazy stuff in my 60’s. Congratulations on a hell of a career. Go buy the PPV tomorrow!"

AEW President Tony Khan heaps praise on Sting ahead of his retirement

Tony Khan recently spoke about the legendary Sting who will be competing in the final match of his career this Sunday at the Revolution PPV.

Speaking in an interview with Mike Peticca of Fanatics View, Khan called Sting one of the most selfless people and praised the veteran for his incredible career in the company.

"I love having Sting come in and brainstorm with us. Also, working with Sting, he's one of the most selfless people and I find that I have to push him sometimes and have to remind him, 'You're Sting, it's all about you!' So, I do feel that this run of Sting being undefeated and what he's done here in AEW is very special," Tony said. "I'm sad that it's coming to an end. I'm very sad that Sting will be retiring, but it's remarkable that Sting is out there over 60 years old."

TK added:

"Sting is doing more crazy things in his 60s than he's ever done before," continued Tony. "Sting in AEW is this extreme version of Sting. He has gone from being 'The Franchise,' 'The Icon,' to a Hardcore icon, and some of my favorite Sting matches of his entire career, and I say this just as a wrestling fan, not only is the owner of AEW, I honestly mean this from the bottom of my heart: I think some of the best Sting matches he's ever had have been in AEW and that's one of the greatest careers of all time." [h/t Fightful]

The Vigilante's last stand will be him defending his World Tag Titles alongside Darby Allin against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (The Young Bucks) in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

