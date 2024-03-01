64-year-old legend has accepted AEW's invite to attend's Sting's final match

A wrestling veteran from the 1980s and the long-time friend of Sting recently confirmed that he will be present at AEW Revolution this Sunday to attend The Icon's last match.

Magnum TA is known for his time in the Jim Crockett Promotions and NWA back in the 1980s. Despite having a promising young career, Magnum suffered an unfortunate car accident that apparently ended his in-ring career.

Magnum is also known for his friendship with Sting, Dusty Rhodes, and other veterans since the 1980s. As The Icon approaches his last match this Sunday at AEW Revolution, fans have been wondering whether his friend, Magnum TA, will attend the PPV.

Speaking on the Gagne & Magnum podcast recently, Magnum TA pretty much confirmed that he will be at The Icon's final match this Sunday.

"Guess what, I will have been there, I got the call. [...] I got a message from Tony Schiavone inviting me to be a part of it, which I told him I would, and to your point by the time this airs, I would have already been there." [0:10-0:45]

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer opens up on not attending Sting's last match

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who has known Sting since their time together in WCW, recently said that he will not be at AEW Revolution this Sunday to attend The Icon's last match. After facing online backlash, Nash clarified why he couldn't be in attendance, speaking on Kliq This podcast:

"I never said that [that I was on the WWE payroll]. What I said is I’m a WWE guy. I can’t have a picture of me in the crowd and underneath it says, ‘Is All Elite.’ I just can’t have that. It just doesn’t work. One of my closest friends is Paul Levesque. As much as I love Steve and I know he will only have one last match, I will watch it."

It remains to be seen which other stars will be in presence for Sting and Darby Allin's bout against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.

If you use parts from the quotes in the first half, please credit the Gagne & Magnum podcast for transcription and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE