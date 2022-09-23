Pro-wrestling legend opens up on his biggest regret from not working for WWE & Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Magnum T.A. may be the biggest star to never work for WWE and Vince McMahon. As a result, he regrets never competing in the world's most famous arena - Madison Square Garden.

The former NWA United States Champion was once on his way to becoming the biggest star in the business before an unfortunate car crash derailed his burgeoning career. A mainstay of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW, he unfortunately never got to work for Vince McMahon and WWE.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling on the UnSKripted podcast, Magnum T.A. said the following:

"There was always this thing between Dusty (Rhodes) and I...we always laughed about, we always talked about Madison Square Garden. And that's the only arena I never got to work. Ever. All the big show buildings all over the United States, I never got to work Madison Square Garden. And there's a piece of me that feels like if you didn't get a chance to hit a home run there, you missed out on something." (28.10-28.36)

Do check out the entire conversation below:

Located in New York, Madison Square Garden was the mecca of sports entertainment, where Vince McMahon hosted many legendary events. Many a wrestler have dreamt of headlining a WWE show at MSG.

However, Magnum T.A. would have worked for Vince McMahon in WWE only on one condition

Elsewhere in the interview, Magnum T.A. maintained how he would have only worked for McMahon if the Crockett family had sold out to Turner. He had a sense of loyalty towards the said family, which is why he stayed loyal until his accident forced his career to take another course.

He also maintained that he would not have gotten along with Jim Herd, executive Vice President of WCW from 88-92. Who knows how different history would have panned out if Magnum T.A. never got injured.

