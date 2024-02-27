"One of my closest f****ng friends is Paul Levesque" - WWE Legend clarifies why he won't attend Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is clearing up any misunderstandings after his recent comments on Sting's retirement in AEW.

The wrestler formerly known as Diesel recently made comments about being a "WWE guy." He was then labeled as being on their payroll after announcing that he would not be attending Sting's upcoming retirement at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Nash discussed the social media controversy on his Kliq This podcast and clarified his stance on WWE and AEW:

"I never said that [that I was on the WWE payroll]. What I said is I’m a WWE guy. I can’t have a picture of me in the crowd and underneath it says, ‘Is All Elite.’ I just can’t have that. It just doesn’t work. One of my closest f****ng friends is Paul Levesque. As much as I love Steve and I know he will only have one last match, I will watch it. We will talk about it. I haven’t been to a WrestleMania, a RAW, a SmackDown, or any of the other pay-per-views. I haven’t been to any events. I don’t want to go to any place and be around a bunch of people, let alone wrestling people. I just don’t want to do it. I’m a hermit and that’s it," he said. [H/T to WrestlingNews]

Sting and Darby Allin are set to defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at Revolution. The match will be held under Texas Tornado rules. Ric Flair will be in Sting's corner for what will be his final match.

AEW Revolution line-up heading into the go-home Dynamite

AEW will present its 2024 Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, March 3, from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Revolution will feature Sting's retirement match as he and Darby Allin defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.

AEW will likely finalize the Revolution card on Wednesday's Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

Meat Madness: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow vs. Lance Archer TNT Championship: Christian Cage defends vs. Daniel Garcia

Christian Cage defends vs. Daniel Garcia Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston defends vs. Bryan Danielson

Eddie Kingston defends vs. Bryan Danielson International Championship: Orange Cassidy defends vs. Roderick Strong

Orange Cassidy defends vs. Roderick Strong Women's World Championship: Toni Storm defends vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Toni Storm defends vs. Deonna Purrazzo World Championship: Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page

Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page Sting's Retirement, World Tag Team Championship: Sting and Darby Allin defend vs. The Young Bucks in a Texas Tornado match

What is your bold prediction for Revolution? How would you book Sting's retirement? Sound off in the comments below!