WWE Hall of Famer not attending Sting's final AEW match due to his close friendship with Triple H, predicts veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter may have predicted the reason behind a WWE Hall of Famer not attending Sting's farewell match at AEW Revolution 2024.

The Hall of Famer in question is none other than Kevin Nash. Big Daddy Cool recently revealed that he will not be present for Sting's last match due to his association with the Stamford-based promotion. The Icon and Darby Allin are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Title against Nicholas & Mathew Jackson (The Young Bucks) at Revolution on March 3.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter noted how Nash's close friendship with Triple H could have been the reason behind him not appearing at AEW Revolution:

"Remember though with Kevin Nash, one of his closest friends is the main man in WWE Triple H and I think it's a line that he's not crossing also because of the relationship with him." [6:06 - 6:24]

You can check out the video below.

WWE veteran Kevin Nash explains why he won't be present for Sting's last match at AEW Revolution

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently revealed Sting asked him to be a part of his retirement match at AEW Revolution next month.

On his Kliq THIS podcast, Nash explained how his positioning in the Stamford-based promotion was the reason why he would be unable to attend Sting's farewell match.

"He asked me to be a part of it, I just said that ... you know, with my positioning with WWE I couldn't -– I couldn't even be ... If I went in the crowd, it would be ... you know? I think he wanted me to be there because I was just one of the guys who has been there with him the whole run. Yeah, I think he was disappointed. I mean, I was disappointed," said Nash. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Icon is set to face The Young Bucks at Revolution. It will be interesting to see if Ric Flair plays a part in the match as he teased a potential alliance with the Bucks on this past week's Dynamite.

Do you want to see Sting retire as an AEW World Tag Team Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Jake Roberts explains why Sting is the luckiest man on the planet. You can check out his full comments in the video below: