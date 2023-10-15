"I am the storm!" - Former WWE star shares a message ahead of AEW return on Dynamite

A former WWE veteran is set for his return on TV next week on AEW Dynamite, and he has a message for everyone before his eventual comeback after months of absence.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust. Dustin was one of the first wrestlers to be signed by the All Elite promotion back in 2019. He was also a part of some of the memorable matches and moments during the company's initial years. Rhodes also shares his experience with the younger talent.

Dustin Rhodes was in action last time in an AEW ring back in July this year on an episode of Rampage, where he teamed up with Keith Lee to take on Daddy Magic and Parker. Meanwhile, the 54-year-old veteran is set to make his anticipated return.

Dustin is announced to be one of the competitors in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale next Wednesday. He was also seen in a vignette this week on Collision. Meanwhile, the former WWE Superstar took to Twitter to share a message for the wrestling world ahead of his return.

"They say there's a storm coming!!! I am the storm! #NaturalBornLegend!" Dustin Rhodes shared.

Check out his tweet below:

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for Dustin Rhodes upon his return, assuming he is one of the dark horses to win the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale.

Are you excited to watch Dustin Rhodes back in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!