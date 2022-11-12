"I su*k" - Former WWE Superstar recalls embarrassing botch against AEW star Sting in former promotion (Exclusive)

AEW star Sting's TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) matches were recently brought up when the former WWE Superstar EC3 recalled a botch during the bout.

Sting has had a long and illustrious career spanning more than three decades. As many would have guessed, his matches have had their fair share of botches despite his commendable skill.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has had a couple of matches in the past in TNA against the Icon. In a recent episode of the Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Outlaws podcast, he spoke about Sting on a positive note:

"I couldn't be happier to having the opportunity to work with him. I am really mad he wrestled with a T-Shirt on though 'cause I loved Sting in the singlet." [From 6:13 to 6:21]

EC3 further recalled an embarrassing botch he had because of Sting's wrestling shirt as well:

"I kicked him in the gut and it got caught in the T-shirt. IMPACT didn't know how to edit at the time, so I am like, stuck in his shirt. I am like, oh my god I am wrestling Sting in this, I su*k. Look at this, this is terrible." [From 6:22 to 6:36]

The former WWE Superstar also talked about AEW star Sting's backstage personality

According to EC3, Sting's backstage behaviour is considerably different from what one may anticipate from a powerful figure like him.

In the same Wrestling Outlaws episode, the former WWE star talked about how Sting was in the locker room.

"I would have tested everything that Vince said about his work ethic, his ability as a man, what he believes, who he is, hard worker, things of that nature and like, ya I wouldn't see him [Sting] as the locker room leader type despite the fact he is one of the most well-respected wrestlers of all time. He'd never like assume dominance or power. He always seemed like, pleased to be there. He just seemed to be in good moods, and you know, happy, " said EC3. [From 3:55 to 4:23]

In any case, there is no doubt that the AEW veteran is one of the most recognizable names in pro wrestling, even today. It remains to be seen what else he will accomplish in the rest of his career.

