"I sure hope so" - Mike Bailey imagines his wife returning to AEW TV (Exclusive)

Mike Bailey has taken AEW by storm in just a few weeks. The multi-time champion is already challenging for the International Championship and is poised to do big things in Tony Khan's company. Bailey is now opening up on his famous wife potentially joining All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Speedball has been with Veda Scott for more than five years. The happy couple tied the knot in May 2022. Scott began wrestling in May 2011 and has had runs with TNA, ROH, Shimmer, and others around the world. Scott currently works as a freelance broadcaster and once called AEW Dark matches from 2020.

Bailey is hopeful that he and Veda will get to work together in AEW. Speaking to Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bailey was asked if he'd like to see his wife become All Elite. He praised her as a broadcaster and a person.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, I sure hope so. I think Veda is an amazing broadcaster. Veda works harder and has more passion for pro wrestling than anyone I have ever met in my life. They will be hosting the live chat for AEW Dynasty on ppv.com, which is one of the many ways you can watch Dynasty this Sunday, but I absolutely think the sky's the limit for Veda Scott. They are an incredibly talented broadcaster and individual, so yes, I really hope we can see them on AEW soon," Mike Bailey said. [From 6:34 to 7:10]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Scott and Bailey have teamed up around two dozen times on the indies. Their first match came as a win over Alba Fyre and David Starr at a WCPW event in October 2017.

AEW Dynasty updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling is hours away from its second annual Dynasty PPV, live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the current lineup:

Pre-show: Max Caster vs. TBA Pre-show: Nick Wayne and CRU vs. AR Fox and Top Flight Men's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight Men's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher Women's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart Title vs. Mask: ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido International Championship Three-Way: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (No time limit, no outside interference) Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Ad

Expand Tweet

Jeff Jarrett, Renee Paquette, and RJ City will host the Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show at 6:30 PM ET. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET via PPV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More