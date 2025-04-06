"I sure hope so" - Mike Bailey imagines his wife returning to AEW TV (Exclusive)

Mike Bailey has taken AEW by storm in just a few weeks. The multi-time champion is already challenging for the International Championship and is poised to do big things in Tony Khan's company. Bailey is now opening up on his famous wife potentially joining All Elite Wrestling.
Speedball has been with Veda Scott for more than five years. The happy couple tied the knot in May 2022. Scott began wrestling in May 2011 and has had runs with TNA, ROH, Shimmer, and others around the world. Scott currently works as a freelance broadcaster and once called AEW Dark matches from 2020.
Bailey is hopeful that he and Veda will get to work together in AEW. Speaking to Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bailey was asked if he'd like to see his wife become All Elite. He praised her as a broadcaster and a person.
"I mean, I sure hope so. I think Veda is an amazing broadcaster. Veda works harder and has more passion for pro wrestling than anyone I have ever met in my life. They will be hosting the live chat for AEW Dynasty on ppv.com, which is one of the many ways you can watch Dynasty this Sunday, but I absolutely think the sky's the limit for Veda Scott. They are an incredibly talented broadcaster and individual, so yes, I really hope we can see them on AEW soon," Mike Bailey said. [From 6:34 to 7:10]
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Scott and Bailey have teamed up around two dozen times on the indies. Their first match came as a win over Alba Fyre and David Starr at a WCPW event in October 2017.
AEW Dynasty updated lineup
All Elite Wrestling is hours away from its second annual Dynasty PPV, live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the current lineup:
- Pre-show: Max Caster vs. TBA
- Pre-show: Nick Wayne and CRU vs. AR Fox and Top Flight
- Men's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight
- Men's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
- Women's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart
- Title vs. Mask: ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido
- International Championship Three-Way: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet
- World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR
- World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree
- TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (No time limit, no outside interference)
- Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne
- World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
Jeff Jarrett, Renee Paquette, and RJ City will host the Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show at 6:30 PM ET. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET via PPV.