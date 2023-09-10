"I surpassed you yonks ago, d**khead" - 36-year-old star roasts Bryan Danielson after major AEW announcement

A 36-year-old star took shots at Bryan Danielson after a major match announcement by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) about its upcoming pay-per-view.

On the recent episode of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson challenged the NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. for a match at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view WrestleDream on October 1, 2023, which was made official later during the show.

Zack Sabre Jr. addressed his upcoming match against the American Dragon saying he has been waiting for it for a long time, and there could not be a better place than WrestleDream for the bout.

ZSJ added that he has already surpassed Bryan Danielson, considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the world, and will end the American Dragon's career at WrestleDream.

"Dragon b**locks. Bryan Danielson. About bloody time. About bloody time. I've been waiting. I've been waiting, mate. I've been waiting. I can't think of a better time and a better place than WrestleDream, October 1, the whole event is in honor of Antoni Inoki. I can't think of a better way to honor Inoki than to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world really is. Bryan, you're one of the greatest wrestlers that has ever lived, but I surpassed you yonks ago, d**khead. Yonks ago. Bryan, in 2008, you helped kickstart my career. I have some bad news for you, you don't have another year left. 2008, you jumpstarted Zack Sabre Jr. In 2023, Bryan, I end your career. See you in Seattle, d**khead," said Zack Sabre Jr. (H/t Fightful)

Bryan Danielson's return from injury on AEW Collision was earlier than expected - Reports

Bryan Danielson suffered an arm injury at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door on June 25, 2023, during his match against Kazuchika Okada. Due to the injury, he missed the All-In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London.

Last week he returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion and was immediately put in a match against Ricky Starks at All Out on September 3, which he won.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said The American Dragon's recovery from injury was quicker than expected as he was not supposed to wrestle before October or at least mid-September as per earlier reports.

