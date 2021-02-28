"I swallowed my teeth" - Arn Anderson reveals his reaction to MJF mocking a fan in a wheelchair

MJF is one of the best heels in the business right now, and it's astonishing to note that the AEW wrestler is still just 24 years old. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is earmarked to be one of the top talents in All Elite Wrestling for years to come, and he continues to keep himself relevant with his brash demeanor and amusing social media stunts.

MJF is one of the select few wrestlers who still uses kayfabe in the best way possible. MJF has also been accused of crossing the limits on a few occasions, and the incident from Starrcast III instantly comes to mind where he mocked a kid in a wheelchair.

During a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson revealed his reaction to seeing MJF for the first time at the aforementioned Starrcast event. Incidentally enough, MJF followed Anderson to the stage, and what happened next left the veteran stunned.

"I was sitting in the same room you were at your event at Starcast. Tony and I had just, Tully and I had just come back from the stage, and he was next, MJF was next. And I'd never seen him. And he started taking questions, and I saw him easing up to the edge, easing up to the edge, and swoosh, I'll never forget it!"

Anderson couldn't believe that MJF was given the freedom to explore his heel persona at such an event. Anderson would recollect what happen between MJF and the young fan.

The fan asked MJF how he was doing, and the wrestled responded by saying, "Clearly, I'm doing better than you, look what I can do, "MJF before standing up on his feet.

"I couldn't believe he was given Carte Blanche to do it. Now listen, I've said some iffy things to people over the years, but when the kid rolled up there to the podium in the wheelchair, and he said to MJF, 'how are you doing?' And he looked at him and went, 'Better than you.' I swallowed my teeth. This is a kid in a wheelchair. And, woo! I think that says everything that you need to say."

The kid is a tremendous worker: Arn Anderson praises MJF

Anderson revealed MJF is given carte blanche to express himself in AEW, and the Hall of Famer said that the AEW star was also a great worker. Arn brought up a familiar observation about MJF by noting that the wrestler is a throwback character.

"Now, he has been given carte blanche to a degree right now. He is going to, and the kid is a tremendous worker. Part of him is a throwback to the late 80s talent that he works; then you spring forward to 2021. He is that guy. It's like Richard Pryor in the day, but he is Richard Pryor today, in 2021."

Anderson, however, had an important piece of advice for MJF. The legendary wrestler hoped MJF is smart enough not to go overboard with his attempts to draw heat.

"When some stuff is not acceptable, and a lot of stuff is not acceptable, and you can't just say some things, and I think we go overboard with a lot of those politically correct no-nos. He doesn't have any no-nos. You never know what is going to come out that guy's mouth."

"Little bit, and he pushes the envelope every single time, and I commend him for that. I also hope he is smart enough to know, pull up a little short of going into bad taste, you know what I mean, and just being too much."

There is no doubt that MJF is an exceptional talent destined to be one of the best heels in AEW for a very long time. His ongoing angle with the Inner Circle is expected to continue his evolution as a character and performer.