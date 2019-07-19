Wrestling/AEW News: CM Punk confirmed for Starrcast III; comments on appearance

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

What's the story?

And here we go again! Let the speculation of CM Punk's potential return to pro wrestling begin once again as the former WWE Superstar has been confirmed to make an appearance at Starrcast III in Chicago during Labour Day weekend.

AEW's All Out also takes place in Chicago during Starrcast III. It's easy to deduce the likely conclusion, isn't it? The rumors of CM Punk possibly making his AEW debut have naturally been given a massive boost.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk has time and again made it clear that he doesn't intend on returning to the squared circle. Despite being one of the first names that Tony Khan wanted in All Elite Wrestling when the idea of starting a promotion was brought up, the former WWE Champion has managed to stay away from the newest pro-wrestling sensation.

Punk is happily fulfiling his commentary duties for Cage Fighting Fury Championships (CCFC) along with dipping his toes in various acting gigs.

He did, however, make an appearance under a mask for MKE Wrestling and took out Daryck St. Holme with a GTS.

He has stayed away from wrestling ever since making the one-off appearance but has not been out of the pro-wrestling news circles. AEW talents have constantly been questioned about Punk's potential signing.

Chris Jericho did admit in a recent interview that Punk would get a massive pop if he chooses to show up at an AEW event, however, the upstart promotion doesn't need him as they already have a stacked roster with exciting talents.

The heart of the matter

As highlighted by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Punk is the headliner at the Starrcast III convention and will be involved in a one-on-one interview. This will be one of Punk's rare appearances at wrestling conventions, which he has diligently avoided since abruptly walking out of the WWE in 2014.

Story filed to Sports Illustrated: the newest headliner for Starrcast this August will be CM Punk, who will take the stage for a one-on-one interview — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) July 18, 2019

Organized by Conrad Thompson, Starrcast features some of the biggest names in pro wrestling and has previously coincided with AEW shows. If WrestleMania has WrestleCon, then AEW has Starrcast.

Punk commented on his Starrcast appearance and sounded excited about meeting the fans. The former WWE Superstar does only one signing a year and feels Starrcast is the best platform for him to interact with wrestling fans, who have great stories to share.

Punk said, "Knowing the weekend will be attracting fans from all over the world for AEW, and since I normally only do one signing a year, it's a great way to maybe meet people that normally I wouldn't get the chance to otherwise. Looking forward to meeting everyone there."

Conrad Thompson also hyped up Punk's involvement by saying, "We wanted to bring something unique and that hasn't been done before at Starrcast. I've always wanted to have Punk at Starrcast but the timing was never right, and I'm really excited that the stars have aligned for this August.

"Fans are going to get what they've wanted for a long time, and that is CM Punk with a live mic. It's going to happen at Starrcast." H/t Credit: WrestlingInc

What's next?

While Punk appearing at Starrcast doesn't confirm his availability for AEW, the fact that he has agreed to do a wrestling convention itself is a positive sign.

Tony Khan and Punk share a good relationship and we just can't rule out the possibility of the shocking return coming to fruition. Never say never is the adage and we completely believe in it.

The 40-year-old may not be done with pro wrestling just yet. All we can do now is to pray to the Wrestling gods.

AEW All Out is scheduled to take place on 31st August at the Sears Centre Arena. Starcast will be held from August 29th to September 1st at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago.