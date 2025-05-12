"I have no sympathy for this guy whatsoever" - Jim Cornette is very unhappy with top AEW star over his recent actions

Jim Cornette has just called out a popular AEW star regarding one of his recent endeavors away from the ring. The veteran could find no way to justify their recent behavior.

Ad

Darby Allin has taken time off from the promotion for an interesting reason: to achieve his goal of climbing Mount Everest. His last match in AEW was in late December, as part of the Continental Classic. He was written off-screen a few weeks later, after suffering from a brutal attack from The Death Riders.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette brought up Allin's situation, and he felt that he got lucky that he and Tony Khan discovered one another. The veteran mentioned how there were low chances of him finding someone to take a chance on him and let him do whatever he wanted in the ring.

Ad

Trending

"He's (Darby) an overachiever there, but he's an underachiever, as far as from his own lips, he slept in his car, and was homeless, and didn't make any money and he gets in a business that he honestly, probably, 98% to 99% chance he was never going to make any money in, and he finds a sucker to pay him literally millions of dollars over the course of however long he's been there, from the start, five years, six years, whatever it is, to do a job that he clearly kind of likes or he wouldn't be f**king doing all that s**t."

Ad

He then criticized the former TNT Champion for jeopardizing his livelihood by attempting to climb Mount Everest. He had no sympathy for the AEW star in any way for putting his livelihood at risk.

"And then, he goes and f**king climbs a mountain where he could be killed and not lose that job, but lose his life and lose the benefit of the job even though the sucker is willing to pay him a ridiculous amount of money to climb Godd**n Mount Everest. That's why I have no sympathy for this guy whatsoever, because he's not only an idiot, he's an underachiever professionally," Cornette said. [03:16 - 04:23]

Ad

Ad

AEW star hit a milestone during his time climbing up Mount Everest

A few days ago, Darby Allin posted a clip of him hitting a unique milestone in his time climbing Mount Everest. He was able to hit a kickflip with his skateboard while being at an elevation of 21,000 feet. No one has ever been able to do anything of the sort just yet.

Ad

"🚨highest elevation kickflip world record🚨 20958 feet!" Allin posted.

Ad

With this, it seems that Allin isn't returning to AEW anytime soon. His full focus looks to be on achieving this lifetime goal of his.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and give Sportskeeda an H/T if you use any quotes from the first half of the article

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More