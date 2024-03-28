"I don't talk to him" - AEW personality gives an update on his relationship with Michael Cole

A well-known AEW personality has provided insight into his current relationship with Michael Cole despite working for different promotions.

Jim Ross and Cole spent several years together in the WWE. While JR was on commentary and involved in some business operations, Cole had just broken into the company. Over the years, Cole made his way to commentary where he is now regarded as the voice of WWE.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke fondly about his former colleague even though he doesn't talk to him frequently.

"Always very respectful. I always liked Michael. I don't know that we ever had any significant bad words with each other. Nice guy. His dad's a cop in Jersey. He's a good guy. I liked Michael a lot, still do. I don't talk to him. Occasionally on the holidays perhaps, or a birthday or some special occasion, I will drop him a text. He always responds. He's always polite."

He continued:

"He's a good guy and he's had a wonderful career there. He's pretty well replaced good ol' JR as the voice of WWE and I took a lot of pride in that title, unofficial title. I took a lot of pride in that deal. So Michael is a class guy. A little nerdy sometimes (he laughs), but a good guy. I'm glad I got to work with him and I'm glad he's doing well. I'm proud of him." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Vince Russo recently criticized Michael Cole's commentary

Cole is a veteran commentator who has been around for years. However, despite his experience, he is not exempt from criticism.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized Cole for pointing out Cody Rhodes' $1000 shoes during his run-in saying that heels normally wore expensive clothing.

"I don't know how many years Michael Cole has been there. He was there when I was there. So Cody does this run-in and Michael Cole points out that Cody is doing a run-in with a thousand-dollar pair of shoes. That's a heel. Bro, who owns a thousand-dollar pair? Even Michael Cole doesn't freaking understand." [4:19 onwards]

After decades working in the business, it remains to be seen how long Cole will hold on to the tag of The Voice of WWE.

