Wrestling veteran bashes Michael Cole for portraying popular WWE star as a heel on RAW this week (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Michael Cole made Cody Rhodes seem like a heel on RAW.

The American Nightmare had a busy night on the red brand this week. He came out to save Jey Uso when Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa started a two-on-one beatdown on him. Later, he also cut a promo on The Rock and made a deal with Paul Heyman to show up alone on SmackDown this week.

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that when Cody was making the save, Michael Cole commented on his thousand-dollar shoes. The veteran writer pointed out that traditionally, heels wore such expensive shoes and the common man couldn't relate to them.

"I don't know how many years Michael Cole has been there. He was there when I was there. So Cody does this run-in and Michael Cole points out that Cody is doing a run-in with a thousand-dollar pair of shoes. That's a heel. Bro, who owns a thousand-dollar pair? Even Michael Cole doesn't freaking understand." [4:19 onwards]

Rhodes is gearing up for the biggest match of his WWE career, and this time, the stakes are even higher.

If Cody and Seth Rollins cannot defeat Roman Reigns and The Rock at Night One, then the Bloodline will ensure that Cody does not walk out of WrestleMania as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

