"I teared up a bit" - AEW star sends heartfelt message to Tamina 

AEW star Shawn Spears recently took to Twitter to send out a heartwarming message to WWE Superstar Tamina, celebrating her title win this past week on WWE SmackDown.

Tamina and Natalya won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, where they defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. The win marked Tamina's first major championship triumph in WWE, with many going out of their way to congratulate the veteran performer.

Shawn Spears has now come forward with a message of his own for Tamina. The former WWE star, who currently works for AEW, wrote that he "teared up a bit" while watching Tamina capture the title and further stated that he's proud of her.

"I teared up a bit on this one. I love it when great things happen to wonderful people. Proud of you Mamma." Spears tweeted.

Proud of you Mamma 😊 #Champ https://t.co/tg6LXQC4F7 — “The Chairman” Shawn Spears ™️ (@Perfec10n) May 16, 2021

The tweet by Spears is yet another beautiful example of wrestlers from different companies putting competition aside to appreciate the accomplishments of their friends and former co-workers.

Shawn Spears performed in WWE under the ring name Tye Dillinger. Despite having quite a long tenure in Vince McMahon's promotion, Spears didn't find the desired success and eventually jumped ship in 2019 by joining AEW.

Shawn Spears is part of The Pinnacle in AEW

Shawn Spears is currently a part of the MJF-led stable, The Pinnacle, in AEW. The stable recently won the Blood and Guts match against The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite.

However, the two factions are far from done with each other as they could collide in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

Though the bout isn't officially on the card yet, it's pretty much a given that Stadium Stampede will go down on May 30 at the said pay-per-view.

