"I teared up a lot"- CM Punk describes his emotional AEW debut on Rampage

After a gap of almost seven years, CM Punk returned to professional wrestling when he made his breath-taking debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The Straight Edge Superstar has now revealed how he felt after receiving thunderous pop from his native city of Chicago.

CM Punk sat down with AEW President Tony Khan for the post-show media scrum following Friday's show. During the Q/A, someone asked CM Punk to explain how tough it was to contain his emotions after getting the insane crowd reaction.

The former WWE superstar stated he had tears in his eyes, and it was obvious to get that reaction, knowing that he resides in Chicago:

"I did tear up, I teared up a lot. I thought I was going to cry more than I did, but it's very emotional you know. You think why do these people care, and they do care because I'm from here. You know, it felt like a real moment and I didn't want to really think too much about what I was going to say because I needed to go out there and feel that. And then I knew I would know once I was out there, What I had to say," CM Punk said.

CM Punk's emphatic comeback will go down as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the wrestling business. It was a sight to behold for everyone in attendance.

AEW President Tony Khan gave more revelations about Punk's contract details, stating that it is not a 'short term thing or part time' deal. The former WWE superstar has signed a full-time contract.

Darby Allin will be CM Punk's first AEW opponent at All Out

CM Punk and Darby Allin will go to war next month!

CM Punk didn't waste any time revealing his plans with the promotion moving forward. The Straight Edge Superstar turned his attention towards Darby Allin, alongside Sting, from the rafters.

He heaped praise on the former TNT Champion for his undeniability at this age while laying out a challenge to face him in Chicago next month. After the show went off the air, Darby Allin agreed to face CM Punk at All Out.

Fans will be split in half when the two fan-favorite superstars lay their entire arsenal on display. The match has all the credentials to be a potential show-stealer on September 5th.

