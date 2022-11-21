"I have other things cooking" - WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' family member provides an unfortunate update on in-ring future

Former Chief Branding Officer of AEW Brandi Rhodes has opened up about her wrestling future and whether or not she will be stepping back into the ring anytime soon.

Rhodes left AEW in February 2022 with her husband Cody after it was revealed that he was working without a contract for a number of weeks at the start of the year.

Cody eventually rejoined WWE in April 2022, making his grand return at WrestleMania 38 to take on Seth Rollins, who he proceeded to beat two more times. However, Brandi has not followed her husband to WWE and has stayed out of the limelight for the most part.

Twilight Dreamer @Wild_Rose_II Promo/Moment of the Year: CODY RHODES RETURNS TO WWE

I mean, it HAD to be this moment. THE guy who was seen as one of the most anti WWE guys ever since leaving, literally starts a whole company to spite WWE and Dave Meltzer and ends up coming back to where it all started. Wow. Promo/Moment of the Year: CODY RHODES RETURNS TO WWEI mean, it HAD to be this moment. THE guy who was seen as one of the most anti WWE guys ever since leaving, literally starts a whole company to spite WWE and Dave Meltzer and ends up coming back to where it all started. Wow. https://t.co/VFCNZV77V8

But will Brandi Rhodes be getting in the ring? Speaking to Steve Fall on his show Ten Count, the former AEW star admitted that while it's not 100% certain that she is done with wrestling, in-ring action isn't in her plans.

"I'm not going to say absolutes, but I will say, right now, it's not in my plan. I kind of did myself a good service in taking a beat. My number one priority when everything happened and we left AEW, my number one priority was making sure my husband's dream was realized. It's been a dream in the making for him since he was four years old." (H/T Fightful)

Brandi's reasoning for not getting back in the ring right away is simply because she has so many other things going on, from looking after her daughter to hosting her own podcast.

"I was always on the back burner and working on other things. I got Shot of Brandi in the ether, I started doing this podcast. I have other things cooking in the non-wrestling world. In that period of time, I got to spend a lot of time with my daughter, I got to watch her develop in these unexpected ways and find these different things that she is thriving at and liking. I want to be part of that." (H/T Fightful)

With Brandi seemingly comfortable within her current setting, it may be a long while before we see her in a wrestling promotion in any capacity.

Brandi Rhodes finished her AEW career with an impressive winning streak

Despite not being the most experienced competitor on the AEW roster during her time with the company, Brandi Rhodes was always looking to improve her in-ring game by becoming a regular on shows like AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.

With this in mind, it might be easy to forget that when Brandi left AEW in February 2022, she was on the longest winning streak of her All Elite Wrestling career up to that point.

Brandi won her last nine matches in AEW from September 2020 until her departure, with a large chunk of that time seeing her out of action due to her being pregnant.

Rhodes left AEW with a very impressive 16-4 record across all different match types, with only one of her four losses coming in one-on-one competition and another loss coming in a battle royale.

Do you think Brandi Rhodes could make it in WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : Do you think Brandi Rhodes will debut in WWE? Yes No 0 votes