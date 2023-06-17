"I don't think it's that deep" - Former WWE star comments on backstage heat between CM Punk and The Elite

A former WWE NXT Champion has opened up about the controversy surrounding CM Punk and The Elite. The wrestler is none other than Samoa Joe.

It is no secret that the self-proclaimed Best in the World has had issues with the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW and Hangman Adam Page. The issue boiled up to the point where CM Punk blasted all of them during the post-show media scrum event following 2022 All Out pay-per-view.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Samoa Joe was asked about the personal issues between the two sides. The former WWE Superstar mentioned that this is a problem between grown men and shouldn't be blown up out of proportion.

“This isn’t a divide, it’s an argument between men. All those dudes don’t represent the entire genre of their generation. They have their own issues and their own problems. I don’t think it’s that deep. They’re grown-a** men. They have disagreements, they can figure it out or not. That’s between them,” Samoa Joe said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe on wrestling CM Punk at AEW Collision

The Samoan Submission Machine and the Second City Saint's rivalry has been well documented. The two stars have competed against each other in multiple matches during their time in Ring of Honor. The last time the two former WWE Superstars wrestled was back in 2005.

The two are set to wrestle each other once more this Saturday at Collision. While speaking in the same interview, Joe shared his thoughts on the upcoming match.

“We’ve always competed to have the best match of the night, and that’s what we’re still competing to do. We’ve always competed to have the best match of the night, and that’s what we’re still competing to do.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

This match at Collision will not only mark Punk's comeback but also Samoa Joe's return to AEW.

