"I think he's done" - Dutch Mantell says AEW star may never wrestle again

A top AEW name recently suffered a serious injury. Dutch Mantell believes that he will never wrestle again.

Eddie Kingston has become one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster in recent years due to his antics in the ring. Additionally, he is also a great talker and gets the fans interested in his promos. Kingston was on the run of his life not too long ago when he was the Continental Champion, ROH Champion, and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. He was also set to represent Team AEW in the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing against The Elite.

However, a mere weeks before the match, Eddie Kingston suffered a severe foot injury during his NJPW Strong Openweight Title defense against Gabe Kidd. As a result, Kingston was pulled from his match at Double or Nothing and replaced by Darby Allin.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling legend stated that Kingston might never wrestle again due to the severity of his injury:

"I think he's done. See, I met Eddie [Kingston] a long time ago when I was in TNA but his strongest part of his whole thing is the way is his talking. He is a great talker and his work matches his interview but it doesn't matter now. Now, he's hurt and I hope he's ok and I hope he can continue."[1:47:00 - 1:47:35]

Dutch Mantell thinks Arn Anderson should become Cody Rhodes' manager

Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes formed a good relationship during the latter's days in AEW. Arn played the role of Cody's manager and guide. Ever since Cody arrived in WWE, he has been without a manager but Dutch Mantell feels that should change.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran believes that Arn Anderson should become the American Nightmare's manager and then betray him:

"They (babyface managers) are difficult to have. But, that sets up the story because they're hard to have and his allegiance and dedication is to Cody. And what you said, yeah, the big turn. About six months down the line, he sells out for money and all of a sudden he costs Cody the title and now he joins the other guy. That's what I'm talking about, the story."

It remains to be seen if Arn Anderson would consider joining WWE to be Cody's manager.

