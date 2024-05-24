Former AEW star could show up as Cody Rhodes' manager, according to former WWE veteran

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Cody Rhodes having a manager. Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, winning the title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

During a recent interview, Rhodes mentioned how he felt ganged up by Logan Paul and his associates during the SmackDown Contract signing segment. The American Nightmare detailed that he would be open to having a traditional wrestling manager alongside him during this reign.

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran detailed that it was hard to pair babyfaces with a manager. However, he felt that a veteran like Arn Anderson would do well with Cody Rhodes as they did during Rhodes' AEW stint. Mantell felt Anderson could eventually turn on The American Nightmare, costing him the title and furthering that storyline.

"They (babyface managers) are difficult to have. But, that sets up the story because they're hard to have and his allegiance and dedication is to Cody. And what you said, yeah, the big turn. About six months down the line, he sells out for money and all of a sudden he costs Cody the title and now he joins the other guy. That's what I'm talking about, the story."

He continued:

"Because without that story, Cody trusted him, brought him along, he was a friend of his dad. It's almost like a member of the family turning on him. All that does is set up the turn. Let's just say this guy is Arn. Arn is very loyal to Cody. So you would never expect that. When you set it up, that's what you tune in to see the next week or next couple of weeks to see where that story is going." [52:22 - 53:43]

Cody Rhodes will face Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring

After putting on a barnburner at WWE Backlash against AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes will now put his title on the line against Logan Paul at the upcoming Saudi PLE.

The match was made when SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis introduced Logan as the next challenger for Cody. It was initially billed as a Champion vs.Champion match but The Maverick, with the help of his lawyer, found a contractual loophole to prevent him from putting the United States Championship on the line.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes fares against an unpredictable performer like Logan Paul and whether he can hold on to the title in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.