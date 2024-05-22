Cody Rhodes shares major goal as Undisputed WWE Champion

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed what he wants to accomplish during his title reign.

The American Nightmare will be putting his championship on the line against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. In the lead-up to the event, Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio recently and praised Roman Reigns' time as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cody Rhodes shared that he wanted to have solid wrestling matches as champion and said AJ Styles was the perfect opponent for him at Backlash. He praised Logan Paul's athleticism and added he wanted to separate his title reign from others with his work in the ring:

"And now, looking at this title reign, I looked at it from the idea of 'Hey, I can still wrestle at a high level. If anything, my wrestling IQ is the best its ever been.' I want to have solid wrestling matches...And AJ Styles was the perfect individual to stand across from in Lyon, France for Backlash. And Logan Paul, whether you like Logan Paul or you hate Logan Paul, and a lot of people hate Logan Paul, again, that's an athletes athlete...'m looking to separate this reign from previous reigns in terms of the type of matches that can be delivered and delivered by me," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

WWE veteran comments on Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes' chemistry

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently praised Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes for their chemistry during the build to their title match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, the former WWE manager noted that the two stars had good chemistry. Mantell stated that couldn't be manufactured and they will likely have a good match at the premium live event:

"They do have chemistry. You can't manufacture that. They either got it, or they don't have it, and these two guys have it. So, if they turn them loose, let them go, leave them alone in a room for an hour or two, and they've got their match. They are working on it now, but it would be a great match." [From 35:15 to 35:35]

Logan Paul took a major shot at SmackDown GM Nick Aldis earlier today. Only time will tell if The Maverick can pull off the upset and capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at the premium live event on Saturday.