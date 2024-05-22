Popular WWE star takes major shot at Nick Aldis

A popular WWE Superstar has taken a shot at SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis ahead of the premium live event this weekend. King and Queen of the Ring will air live this Saturday from Saudi Arabia.

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The two stars had a contract signing this past Friday on SmackDown but Paul brought a lawyer with him. The Maverick said he wanted the match only for Rhodes' title and had no interest in defending his United States Championship. Nick Aldis got angry, but The American Nightmare excused him from the ring and accepted the bout.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Logan Paul fired a major shot at Nick Aldis after Cathy Kelley referred to the authority figure as a "higher-up" in the company.

"Nick Aldis, saying he is a higher-up is I think an overembellishment of what Nick does," he said.

You can check out the video below:

Logan Paul claims he is coming home with the Undisputed WWE Championship

United States Champion Logan Paul is confident heading into his match against Cody Rhodes this Saturday night.

During his conversation on this week's episode of The Bump, the SmackDown star noted that he lost to Roman Reigns when he challenged for the title at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The Maverick claimed he will be successful this time and will return home with the title.

"Well, I'm coming home with the championship this time. I had a big match against Roman Reigns, one of my favorite matches of all time. Three matches in to my WWE career. I got my United States Championship in Saudi Arabia, it is full of fun memories for me and the crowd goes crazy. Yeah, for sure. I'm going to be impressing these folks," said Paul.

Logan Paul has only had 12 matches in his career but has proven to be a natural in the ring. He successfully defended the United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania XL last month.

Only time will tell if he can pull off the upset and dethrone Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.